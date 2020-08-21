Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CURLF. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Curaleaf in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Curaleaf in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Curaleaf from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Curaleaf from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Curaleaf from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.64.

CURLF stock opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average is $5.71. Curaleaf has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $9.70.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It cultivates, processes, markets, and/or dispenses a range of cannabis products in various operating markets, including flower, pre-rolls and flower pods, dry-herb vaporizer cartridges, concentrates for vaporizing, concentrates for dabbing, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

