CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.31

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.31 and traded as high as $9.99. CSP shares last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 8,100 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. CSP had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CSP stock. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV owned approximately 0.70% of CSP at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security and managed services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers computing systems for digital signal processing applications in the defense market; Ethernet adapters and solutions for various applications in the packet capture, financial transaction, and storage interconnect markets; ARC Series adapters for financial trading and network monitoring; and nVoy Series products comprising 100G Packet Broker and 10G Packet Recorder, and specialized software under the Myricom brand.

