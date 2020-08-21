CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Plans $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share by the technology company on Monday, September 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

CSG Systems International has increased its dividend by 20.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

CSGS stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $43.65. 4,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,871. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.86. CSG Systems International has a twelve month low of $36.33 and a twelve month high of $58.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.03 and a 200-day moving average of $45.03.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). CSG Systems International had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $224.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSG Systems International will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSGS shares. ValuEngine upgraded CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CSG Systems International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

Read More: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.