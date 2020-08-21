CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Buys 259 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 36.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 36.8% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK opened at $158.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.09. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $173.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 32.86%.

In other news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total value of $3,523,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,463,836.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $136.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.88.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

