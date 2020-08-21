Critical Survey: MobileSmith (NASDAQ:NUZE) versus Suburban Propane Partners (NASDAQ:SPH)

MobileSmith (NASDAQ:NUZE) and Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get MobileSmith alerts:

This table compares MobileSmith and Suburban Propane Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MobileSmith $1.79 million 149.48 -$12.19 million N/A N/A Suburban Propane Partners $1.27 billion 0.64 $68.63 million $1.10 11.93

Suburban Propane Partners has higher revenue and earnings than MobileSmith.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.4% of Suburban Propane Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.0% of MobileSmith shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Suburban Propane Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for MobileSmith and Suburban Propane Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MobileSmith 0 0 0 0 N/A Suburban Propane Partners 1 1 1 0 2.00

Suburban Propane Partners has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.57%. Given Suburban Propane Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Suburban Propane Partners is more favorable than MobileSmith.

Volatility and Risk

MobileSmith has a beta of -5.45, meaning that its stock price is 645% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Suburban Propane Partners has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MobileSmith and Suburban Propane Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MobileSmith -444.42% -151.18% -114.30% Suburban Propane Partners 4.57% 11.66% 2.42%

Summary

Suburban Propane Partners beats MobileSmith on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

MobileSmith Company Profile

NuZee, Inc. manufactures, markets, and distributes single-serve pour over coffee in North America, Japan, and South Korea. The company provides coffee products under Barista, Twin Peaks, and Pine Ranch brand names. NuZee, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vista, California.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users. It offers propane primarily for space heating, water heating, cooking, and clothes drying in the residential and commercial markets; for use as a motor fuel in internal combustion engines to power over-the-road vehicles, forklifts, and stationary engines, as well as to fire furnaces, as a cutting gas to the industrial customers, and in other process applications; and for tobacco curing, crop drying, poultry brooding, and weed control in the agricultural markets. The Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels segment engages in the retail distribution of fuel oil, diesel, kerosene, and gasoline to residential and commercial customers for use primarily as a source of heat in homes and buildings. The Natural Gas and Electricity segment markets natural gas and electricity to residential and commercial customers in the deregulated energy markets in New York and Pennsylvania. The All Other segment sells, installs, and services a range of home comfort equipment, including whole-house heating products, air cleaners, humidifiers, and space heaters. As of September 29, 2018, it served approximately 1.0 million residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers through 700 locations in 41 states primarily in the east and west coast regions of the United States, as well as portions of the midwest region of the United States and Alaska. Suburban Energy Services Group LLC serves as a general partner of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for MobileSmith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MobileSmith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.