Critical Survey: Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) versus Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) and Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Approach Resources alerts:

This table compares Approach Resources and Viper Energy Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Approach Resources $114.04 million 0.02 -$19.91 million ($0.26) -0.10 Viper Energy Partners $298.28 million 5.41 $46.28 million $0.13 78.31

Viper Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Approach Resources. Approach Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viper Energy Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Approach Resources and Viper Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Approach Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Viper Energy Partners 0 3 13 0 2.81

Viper Energy Partners has a consensus price target of $16.60, indicating a potential upside of 63.06%. Given Viper Energy Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Viper Energy Partners is more favorable than Approach Resources.

Risk and Volatility

Approach Resources has a beta of 3.17, meaning that its stock price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viper Energy Partners has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.8% of Approach Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.4% of Viper Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Approach Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Approach Resources and Viper Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Approach Resources -38.00% -5.64% -2.99% Viper Energy Partners -55.71% 1.12% 0.86%

Summary

Viper Energy Partners beats Approach Resources on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Approach Resources Company Profile

Approach Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves. The company's properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated proved reserves were 180.1 million barrels of oil equivalent located in Crockett and Schleicher counties, Texas. The company also owned and operated 813 producing oil and gas wells in the Permian Basin. Approach Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Approach Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Approach Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.