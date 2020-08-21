CRH (LON:CRH) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,621.49

Crh Plc (LON:CRH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,621.49 and traded as high as $3,063.00. CRH shares last traded at $3,008.00, with a volume of 496,531 shares traded.

CRH has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of CRH to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 3,230 ($42.23) price target on shares of CRH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,935.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,622.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.56%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

CRH Company Profile (LON:CRH)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

