Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €60.00 Price Target for HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI)

Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Independent Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. HeidelbergCement currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €58.69 ($69.05).

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock opened at €51.06 ($60.07) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.80. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a fifty-two week high of €70.02 ($82.38). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €50.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €48.03. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion and a PE ratio of -4.59.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

