Credit Suisse Group Increases Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $219.00

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $210.00 to $219.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.46% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.85.
NYSE EL opened at $198.27 on Friday. Estee Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.61 and a 200-day moving average of $185.87.
In other Estee Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $9,286,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,773,607. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 2,906 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total value of $585,559.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,559. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,595 shares of company stock valued at $11,235,932. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EL. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 394.3% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $35,000. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Estee Lauder Companies
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
