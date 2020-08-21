Credit Suisse Group Increases Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $219.00

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $210.00 to $219.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.85.

NYSE EL opened at $198.27 on Friday. Estee Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.61 and a 200-day moving average of $185.87.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.34). Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $9,286,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,773,607. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 2,906 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total value of $585,559.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,559. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,595 shares of company stock valued at $11,235,932. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EL. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 394.3% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $35,000. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

