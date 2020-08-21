Cowen Raises Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target to $1,000.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Cowen from $825.00 to $1,000.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SAM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Boston Beer from $609.00 to $822.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Boston Beer from $790.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.86.

NYSE:SAM opened at $863.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $722.18 and its 200 day moving average is $508.22. Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $290.02 and a fifty-two week high of $871.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 76.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.68. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $452.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.76, for a total transaction of $3,459,529.80. Also, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 18,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.02, for a total value of $14,984,821.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,781.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,916 shares of company stock worth $42,052,805 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 681.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 4,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

