Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 111,386 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Coupa Software worth $52,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 847.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter worth about $46,000.

COUP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. FBN Securities boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $175.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $136.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $245.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.04.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.04, for a total transaction of $12,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,296,095.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $212,601.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 644 shares in the company, valued at $147,379.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 188,748 shares of company stock worth $52,618,316. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

COUP traded up $7.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $305.86. 715,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Coupa Software Inc has a one year low of $99.01 and a one year high of $319.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.66.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $119.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.84 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

