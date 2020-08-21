Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the July 30th total of 4,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 713,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 19.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CONN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Conn’s by 88.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 938,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 441,120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 52.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 403,966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 39.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 619,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 174,123 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Conn’s during the first quarter worth $513,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 195.3% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 178,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 117,756 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Conn’s stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The stock has a market cap of $360.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.72. Conn’s has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $27.57.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.57). The firm had revenue of $317.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.86 million. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Conn’s will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Conn’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Conn’s from $4.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet downgraded Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Conn’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

