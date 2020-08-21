Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:HHT) and Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Critical Review

Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:HHT) and Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Color Star Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.2% of Limbach shares are held by institutional investors. 38.9% of Color Star Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of Limbach shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Color Star Technology and Limbach’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Color Star Technology $43.65 million 0.26 -$14.39 million N/A N/A Limbach $553.33 million 0.08 -$1.77 million $0.27 20.26

Limbach has higher revenue and earnings than Color Star Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Color Star Technology and Limbach, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Color Star Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Limbach 0 1 0 0 2.00

Limbach has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.59%. Given Limbach’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Limbach is more favorable than Color Star Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Color Star Technology and Limbach’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Color Star Technology N/A N/A N/A Limbach 0.09% 9.31% 1.70%

Summary

Limbach beats Color Star Technology on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd., through its subsidiary, Sunway Kids International Education Group Ltd, engages in the education service business. It provides education and health services to day-care and preschools in China. The company also offers a structured system for early childhood education, including artificial intelligence (AI) and robotic technologies, intellectual campus administration software as a service system (SAAS System), and online education courses for kids and parents. In addition, it provides personalized growth plans for each child based on the analysis of performance data. Further, the company offers U Campus SAAS System, a smart school management SAAS System with U Campus, an online service that provides a package of support for the operation and management of preschool education institutions, including student management, employee management, financial management, attendance management, and health management. Additionally, it provides Childhood AI Analysis Service, which provides schools with monitoring equipment that utilizes AI technology to record and analyze key information about the children in real time, such as emotions, movement, concentration, and points of interest; targeted teaching programs consulting service for preschool children; and online education service, which offers an English as a Second Language curriculum named Precise Mind to kindergartens in China, supplementing their existing English curriculum. The company was formerly known as Huitao Technology Co., Ltd., and changed its name to Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. in May 2020. Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc. provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades. Its facility services comprise mechanical construction, HVAC service and maintenance, energy audits and retrofits, engineering and design build, constructability evaluation, equipment and materials selection, offsite/prefab construction, and sustainable building solutions and practices. The company's customers include healthcare facilities; education, including schools and universities; sports and amusement, such as sports arenas and related facilities; transportation, including passenger terminals and maintenance facilities for rail and airports; government facilities comprising federal, state, and local agencies; hotels and resorts; corporate and commercial office buildings; retail and mixed use; residential multifamily apartment buildings; mission critical facilities, including data centers; and industrial manufacturing. It serves customers primarily located in Florida, California, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Washington DC, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Michigan. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

