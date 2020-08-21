Codan Limited (ASX:CDA) Declares $0.11 Final Dividend

Codan Limited (ASX:CDA) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.48. Codan has a one year low of A$3.45 ($2.46) and a one year high of A$8.88 ($6.34). The company has a fifty day moving average of A$6.70 and a 200 day moving average of A$6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Get Codan alerts:

Codan Company Profile

Codan Limited develops rugged and electronics solutions for organizations, mining companies, security and military groups, and governments in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Communications Equipment, Metal Detection, and Tracking Solutions. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets communications equipment for high frequency radios and land mobile radios (LMR).

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Codan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.