Codan Limited (ASX:CDA) Declares $0.11 Final Dividend

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2020 // Comments off

Codan Limited (ASX:CDA) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.48. Codan has a one year low of A$3.45 ($2.46) and a one year high of A$8.88 ($6.34). The company has a fifty day moving average of A$6.70 and a 200 day moving average of A$6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Codan Company Profile

Codan Limited develops rugged and electronics solutions for organizations, mining companies, security and military groups, and governments in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Communications Equipment, Metal Detection, and Tracking Solutions. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets communications equipment for high frequency radios and land mobile radios (LMR).

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Codan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.