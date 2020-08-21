Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd (ASX:CCL) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.09

Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd (ASX:CCL) declared a interim dividend on Friday, August 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th.

Coca-Cola Amatil has a 12-month low of A$7.77 ($5.55) and a 12-month high of A$13.18 ($9.41). The business’s 50-day moving average is A$8.67 and its 200 day moving average is A$9.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

In other news, insider Alison Watkins 311,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th.

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products.

