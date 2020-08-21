CLS (LON:CLI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $215.25

Shares of CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $215.25 and traded as high as $220.25. CLS shares last traded at $202.00, with a volume of 186,561 shares changing hands.

CLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of CLS in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of CLS in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on shares of CLS in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get CLS alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 197.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 214.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.50, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07.

CLS (LON:CLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported GBX 5.30 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that CLS Holdings plc will post 1450.5543746 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. CLS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.02%.

About CLS (LON:CLI)

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Property and Other Investments. The company also invests a hotel; and corporate bonds, shares, and other corporate investments.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CLS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.