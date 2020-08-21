Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) Major Shareholder Sells $16,173,366.00 in Stock

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) major shareholder Forest Baskett sold 410,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $16,173,366.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Forest Baskett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 14th, Forest Baskett sold 117,406 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $4,545,960.32.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Forest Baskett sold 174,777 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $4,755,682.17.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $40.31 on Friday. Cloudflare Inc has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $45.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.47 and its 200 day moving average is $28.07. The company has a quick ratio of 9.38, a current ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 36.66%. The company had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NET. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cloudflare from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.31.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Cloudflare by 159.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $5,051,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at $1,332,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at $1,284,000. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

