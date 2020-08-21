Citigroup (NYSE:C) Downgraded by Odeon Capital Group to “Sell”

Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus raised Citigroup from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Citigroup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.03.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.92. 186,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,602,456. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.09. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 71.6% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1,171.2% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

