CIBC Boosts SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) Price Target to $9.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) had its price target lifted by CIBC from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS CSQPF opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.10.

