CIBC Boosts Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Price Target to C$9.00

Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday.

Get Cervus Equipment alerts:

Shares of CERV stock opened at C$8.65 on Tuesday. Cervus Equipment has a fifty-two week low of C$4.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.10.

Cervus Equipment Corporation engages in the sale, after-sale service, and maintenance of agricultural, transportation, and industrial equipment. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The Agricultural segment offers tractors, combine harvesting equipment, tillage, seeding, nutrient management and soil preparation machinery, sprayers, hay and forage equipment, material handling, integrated agricultural systems technology, precision agricultural irrigation equipment and supplies, lawn and garden tractors, compact utility tractors, zero-turn radius and front mowers, and utility vehicles; and associated implements for mowing, tilling, snow and debris handling, aerating, and other turf applications.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Cervus Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cervus Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.