Christopher C. Cambria Sells 5,461 Shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) Stock

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 5,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $429,453.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Christopher C. Cambria also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 19th, Christopher C. Cambria sold 12,037 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total value of $938,043.41.

NASDAQ:MRCY traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.83. 256,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,109. Mercury Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $96.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.83.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Mercury Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 25.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 33,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.63.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

