Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder James J. Filler Purchases 1,662 Shares

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler bought 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.42 per share, with a total value of $120,362.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 833,537 shares in the company, valued at $60,364,749.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:CNBKA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.99. 63 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,453. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.40 and a 1-year high of $93.49. The company has a market capitalization of $400.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.37 and a 200 day moving average of $71.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This is an increase from Century Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CNBKA shares. TheStreet upgraded Century Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub raised Century Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Century Bancorp by 48.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 27,819 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Century Bancorp by 278.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Century Bancorp by 75.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Century Bancorp by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 218,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Century Bancorp by 84.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

