Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) Director Sells $69,043.38 in Stock

Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $69,043.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,444.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brooks Pennington III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 17th, Brooks Pennington III sold 67 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $2,219.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CENT traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $41.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,139. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 12-month low of $23.82 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day moving average of $33.28.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $833.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.68 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 11.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CENT. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 24.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 17,617 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 74,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 84.6% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

