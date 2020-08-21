Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, a decrease of 54.8% from the July 30th total of 166,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ CETX opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.25. Cemtrex has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $3.75.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.73). Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 47.64% and a negative net margin of 52.53%.

Cemtrex, Inc primarily provides electronic manufacturing services. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Technologies, Electronics Manufacturing, and Industrial Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides SmartDesk, an IoT product for the desktop PC market; and related white glove installation, extended warranties, and accessories directly to consumers, as well as through value added resellers for enterprises.

