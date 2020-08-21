CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) PT Raised to C$7.50

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CWX. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$4.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of CWX opened at C$6.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $481.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10. CanWel Building Materials Group has a twelve month low of C$2.73 and a twelve month high of C$7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.39.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Building Materials Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and building envelope; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing and accessories; treated wood; exterior trim and décor products; welded panels; profiles and colors; fusion stones; exterior products; sidings, panels, shingles, and trims; and security and door ware products.

