Canfor (TSE:CFP) PT Raised to C$26.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price target boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.46% from the company’s current price.

CFP has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Canfor from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Canfor from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. CIBC increased their target price on Canfor from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canfor from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

TSE:CFP opened at C$18.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.29. Canfor has a 1 year low of C$6.11 and a 1 year high of C$19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

