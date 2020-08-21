Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) PT Raised to C$99.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.41% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$113.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$90.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$86.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$90.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$87.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th.
CM stock opened at C$97.62 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$67.52 and a 1-year high of C$115.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$93.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$91.97. The firm has a market cap of $41.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73.
About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.
