Canaccord Genuity Lowers CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$1.20

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.35 to C$1.20 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CEU. TD Securities cut shares of CES Energy Solutions from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$4.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Monday. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$1.35 to C$1.40 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$1.50 to C$1.40 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$1.15 target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.67.

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$0.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.74 million and a PE ratio of -1.24. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of C$0.53 and a 1-year high of C$2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.76, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

