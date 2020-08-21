Canaccord Genuity Increases Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$95.50

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$95.00 to C$95.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RY. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$113.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$102.95.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of RY stock opened at C$97.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $133.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$72.00 and a 1 year high of C$109.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$94.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$92.34.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.59 by C($0.56). The company had revenue of C$10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.5200003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$92.91, for a total value of C$698,188.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$545,636.94. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.15, for a total transaction of C$64,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$118,579.70. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,627.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.