Canaccord Genuity Increases Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$95.50

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$95.00 to C$95.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.47% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RY. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$113.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$102.95.
Shares of RY stock opened at C$97.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $133.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$72.00 and a 1 year high of C$109.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$94.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$92.34.
In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$92.91, for a total value of C$698,188.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$545,636.94. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.15, for a total transaction of C$64,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$118,579.70. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,627.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.
