Canaccord Genuity Increases Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$60.50

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$60.00 to C$60.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.96% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BNS. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. CSFB decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$69.75.
Shares of BNS stock opened at C$56.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $67.74 billion and a PE ratio of 9.22. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$46.38 and a 1 year high of C$76.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$56.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$58.74.
About Bank of Nova Scotia
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.
