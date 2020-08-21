Canaccord Genuity Increases Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$60.50

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$60.00 to C$60.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BNS. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. CSFB decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$69.75.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of BNS stock opened at C$56.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $67.74 billion and a PE ratio of 9.22. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$46.38 and a 1 year high of C$76.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$56.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$58.74.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.71 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.