Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cameco Corporation is one of the world’s largest uranium producers, a significant supplier of conversion services and one of two CANDU fuel manufacturers in Canada. Their competitive position is based on their controlling ownership of the world’s largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Their uranium products are used to generate clean electricity in nuclear power plants around the world. They also explore for uranium in the Americas, Australia and Asia. Their shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Their head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cameco from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.78 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 5.44. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.33.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Cameco had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cameco will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 156.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 264.7% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares during the last quarter. 56.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

