Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Now Covered by Desjardins

Equities research analysts at Desjardins started coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BBU. TD Securities boosted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

BBU stock opened at $33.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.57. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.79.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($1.53). Brookfield Business Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 56.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 16.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 282,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,665,000 after purchasing an additional 39,597 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,047,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,596,000 after purchasing an additional 34,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 24.3% during the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 35,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

