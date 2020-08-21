Brokers Offer Predictions for Ross Stores, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ross Stores in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 20th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.13.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ROST. BidaskClub raised Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, April 27th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Ross Stores from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.88.

Ross Stores stock opened at $87.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.60. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.79.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company’s revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 11,642.0% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,382 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at $1,339,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 54.5% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 498,574 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,361,000 after purchasing an additional 175,777 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 710.7% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 51,693 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 45,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 10.5% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,067 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.