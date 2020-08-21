Brokers Issue Forecasts for BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BJ)

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for BJs Wholesale Club in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BJs Wholesale Club’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 360.57% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised BJs Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJs Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.05.

Shares of BJ opened at $44.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.37. BJs Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $18.84 and a 52-week high of $44.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.81.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 29,053 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $1,161,248.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 238,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,516,857. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 5,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $208,717.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,891,685.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,672 shares of company stock worth $3,459,660. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in BJs Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

