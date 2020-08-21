Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) & Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Head to Head Survey

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Oyster Point Pharma alerts:

This table compares Oyster Point Pharma and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oyster Point Pharma N/A N/A -$45.71 million ($9.97) -2.29 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A N/A -$23.25 million ($1.06) -12.03

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oyster Point Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Oyster Point Pharma and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oyster Point Pharma N/A -60.46% -43.17% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A N/A -223.36%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.9% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 36.9% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Oyster Point Pharma and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oyster Point Pharma 0 0 3 0 3.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Oyster Point Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $46.25, indicating a potential upside of 102.67%. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.86%. Given Oyster Point Pharma’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Oyster Point Pharma is more favorable than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.

Summary

Oyster Point Pharma beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease, as well as Phase III clinical trial for the neurotrophic keratitis. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival. It is developing NurOwn for various neurodegenerative diseases, including its lead indication, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, as well as in preclinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, Huntington's disease, and autism spectrum disorder. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Oyster Point Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oyster Point Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.