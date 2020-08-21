BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “boohoo Group PLC operates as an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing and apparel such as dresses, tops, swim wear, body suits, shirts, blouses, lingerie, boots, heels, flats, sneakers, jewelry, bags, scarves, hats, gloves, tights, socks, sunglasses, denim and cosmetics. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States and internationally. boohoo Group PLC, formerly known as boohoo.com plc, is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Shares of BHOOY opened at $81.80 on Wednesday. BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR has a 52-week low of $52.73 and a 52-week high of $105.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 54.53 and a beta of 0.77.

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

