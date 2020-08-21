Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

BEI.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$27.75 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$35.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$40.66.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

BEI.UN opened at C$30.34 on Tuesday. Boardwalk REIT has a one year low of C$15.80 and a one year high of C$51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.40, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,083.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.83.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.