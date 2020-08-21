BMO Capital Markets Boosts Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target to $79.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 19.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GILD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.31.

GILD stock opened at $66.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.12. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $86.58 billion, a PE ratio of -275.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.64.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

