Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blink Charging Co. is an owner, operator and provider of EV charging stations and services. It also offers EV charging equipment and connectivity to the Blink Network, a cloud-based software which operates, manages and tracks the Blink EV charging stations and all the associated data. The company serves multifamily residential and commercial properties, airports, colleges, municipalities, parking garages, shopping malls, retail parking, schools and workplaces sectors. Blink Charging Co. is headquartered in Florida, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. Blink Charging has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.54 million, a PE ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 2.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.69.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 265.24% and a negative return on equity of 167.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Blink Charging will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blink Charging news, Director Jack Levine bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $55,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 50,287 shares of company stock worth $129,781 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Blink Charging in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the second quarter worth $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 207.4% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink EV charging stations and associated charging data, as well as provides property owners, managers, and parking companies with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations and payment processing.

