BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

TCPC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $10.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock TCP Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80. The stock has a market cap of $563.23 million, a P/E ratio of -107.89 and a beta of 1.57. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a current ratio of 10.65.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $45.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.27 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.25%. Analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCPC. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $10,021,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $2,701,000. Cliffwater LLC grew its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 44.8% in the second quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,314,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,016,000 after acquiring an additional 406,753 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 40.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 562,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 162,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $3,634,000. 30.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

