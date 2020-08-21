BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment (NYSE:MFT) Short Interest Up 37.0% in July

BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment (NYSE:MFT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the July 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 166,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.94. 22,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,879. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.11. BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $15.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.