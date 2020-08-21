BiomX (NASDAQ:PHGE) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

BiomX (NASDAQ:PHGE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BiomX Ltd is a clinical stage microbiome company. It engages in developing both natural and engineered phage cocktails designed to target and destroy bacteria which affect the appearance of skin, as well as harmful bacteria in chronic diseases, such as IBD, PSC and cancer. BiomX Ltd, formerly known as Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of BiomX in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

PHGE stock opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.83. BiomX has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

BiomX (NASDAQ:PHGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BiomX stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BiomX Inc. (NASDAQ:PHGE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.08% of BiomX as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops bacteriophage-based therapies for the treatment and prevention of diseases from dysbiosis of the microbiome. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and cancer.

