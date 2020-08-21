BidaskClub Upgrades Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) to Buy

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

MITK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Mitek Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mitek Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Mitek Systems stock opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $526.63 million, a P/E ratio of 92.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.14. Mitek Systems has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $13.03.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.39 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 6.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mitek Systems will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $112,654.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,034.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Mitek Systems in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 32.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Mitek Systems in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Mitek Systems in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 54.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.