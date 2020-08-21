BidaskClub Downgrades Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WPRT. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.56.

NASDAQ WPRT opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $253.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.99 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $3.39.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $35.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.17 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Westport Fuel Systems will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPRT. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 19.5% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,195,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 357,700 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 36.8% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 998,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 268,412 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 312.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 232,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 176,049 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 5.8% in the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,084,543 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 114,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 29.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 474,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 108,867 shares during the last quarter. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

