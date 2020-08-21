BidaskClub Downgrades Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VIAV. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.06.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average is $12.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.47 and a beta of 0.90. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $16.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $266.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.98 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 2,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $34,542.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,995.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $27,214.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,772 shares in the company, valued at $442,499.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 755.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,559,495 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,608,000 after buying an additional 2,260,419 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,511,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,732,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1,309.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,093,806 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $10,779,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

