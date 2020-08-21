Best Buy Co Inc Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $7.72 Per Share (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Best Buy in a research note issued on Monday, August 17th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham expects that the technology retailer will post earnings per share of $7.72 for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Best Buy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Nomura reduced their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.45.

Shares of BBY opened at $111.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.45. The stock has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $113.67.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,662,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,172,487 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $276,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,028 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,680,402 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $406,540,000 after purchasing an additional 636,272 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Whitney L. Alexander sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $885,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Allison Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $386,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,266.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 920,549 shares of company stock valued at $77,977,061 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

