Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:AGPIF)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:AGPIF opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64. Anglo American Platinum has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $2.53.

About Anglo American Platinum

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, silver, uranium, copper, nickel, anthracite, gold, and iron ore properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

