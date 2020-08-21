Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€135.00” Price Target for Stratec (ETR:SBS)

Stratec (ETR:SBS) has been assigned a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SBS. Deutsche Bank set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on Stratec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Stratec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of Stratec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

SBS opened at €115.40 ($135.76) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €96.61 and its 200 day moving average price is €80.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.57, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.32. Stratec has a 12 month low of €46.40 ($54.59) and a 12 month high of €116.60 ($137.18).

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

