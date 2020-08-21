Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

OTCMKTS:WBRBY traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $5.01. The stock had a trading volume of 983 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,438. Wienerberger has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $6.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.30.

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Austria and internationally. It operates in six segments: Clay Building Materials Eastern Europe, Clay Building Materials Western Europe, Pipes & Pavers Eastern Europe, Pipes & Pavers Western Europe, North America, and Holding & Others.

