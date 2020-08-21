Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:BDRFY opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.66.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

